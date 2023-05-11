The Town of Greeneville has announced plans for the 11th Annual American Downtown celebration to be held July 1 at the Big Spring in Bicentennial Park. This year marks the first time that the celebration will be held the Saturday on or before July 4th. Organizers anticipate that having the event on a Saturday each year will facilitate larger crowds for the popular event.
Live music, a kids’ zone, and food vendors will kick off the festivities at 4 p.m. on July 1. A hot dog eating contest, nighttime parade, and fireworks show will round out the second part of the free family event held behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
A large lineup of musical performances are on deck for the event.
"The entertainment stage starts with a bang (with) the Tusculum University Community Band. To keep the excitement going, Brownlow will blend heavy rock with outlaw country and blues. Zach McNabb and the Tennessee Esquires grace the stage next, featuring traditional country music inspired by artists such as Johnny Cash, Ernest Tubb, and Hank Williams. Crooning vocals and traditional instruments make them a crowd favorite. The Dimestore Cowboys will headline the event, bringing their unique brand of entertainment with powerful Appalachian vocals and hard driving instruments. They balance rock, folk, and a traditional country sound with attitude," the press release from the town says.
“We are pleased to offer Greeneville a musical lineup that pays tribute to our area’s Appalachian heritage with fresh perspectives," event organizer and Town of Greeneville media and marketing specialist Christina Potts said.
The theme of the parade this year will be “Star-Spangled Greeneville.” It will begin at Towne Square Shopping Center on Summer Street, launching at approximately 9:15 p.m. The parade will turn from Summer Street left onto Main Street and right onto Tusculum Boulevard, ending at Greeneville High School.
When the final parade entry arrives at GHS, the fireworks show will launch at approximately 10 p.m. from the hill behind Burley Stadium.
According to the release, organizers welcome a variety of parade entries including marching bands, floats, classic cars and trucks, walking groups, business and commercial vehicles, pageant winners, dancing troupes, clubs, civic organizations, churches, school groups and historic re-enactors.
“With the Star-Spangled Greeneville theme, we want to see your entries decked out in stars and bright lights to symbolize your patriotism,” Potts said.
There is no entry fee to participate in the parade. Entry forms are available at www.greenevilletn.gov under the “How Do I Apply” tab and selecting “American Downtown July Parade Entry.” The deadline to enter the parade is June 23.
For safety reasons, the American Downtown parade route will be closed to through traffic from 4 p.m. until the end of the fireworks show on July 1.
Parking will not be allowed on the street along the parade route, but the route is accessible by numerous other streets and parking lots along Main, Church, Summer, and Irish streets. Those who live or own businesses along the route that afternoon will be allowed access to the closed area, according to the press release.
The route will remain closed until completion of the fireworks show that launches at approximately 10 p.m. at Greeneville High School.
There is no admission charge for the event, and companies or individuals interested in sponsorship can contact Potts at cpotts@greenevilletn.gov.
For more information on the celebration, follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook or visit www.greenevilletn.gov .