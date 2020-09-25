The wartime experiences of the 5307th, or Merrill’s Marauders, are accessible today largely due to contributions to the historical record made by Greeneville’s John M. Jones during and after the war.
During World War II, Jones served as an Infantry officer in the U.S. Army, including service in the China-Burma-India theater of war during 1944 and 1945.
He served as an Intelligence officer on the regimental staff of Brig. Gen. Frank D. Merrill in the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional), which became popularly known as “Merrill’s Marauders” after a news story referred to the unit in that way.
A journal kept by Jones during several months of the Marauder campaign became an important contemporaneous record of the campaign and has been a key information source on the regiment’s service for both the U.S. government and some authors who have written about the unit.
The diary, together with numerous photos and maps pertaining to the campaign, has been published by the Merrill’s Marauders Association as “The War Diary of the 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional).”
The 3,000-man volunteer regiment was a long-range penetration force that operated behind Japanese lines in Burma from February to August in 1944.
Merrill’s Marauders was the first American ground force to fight on the continent of Asia during World War II, and, after the war, provided the modern model for the U.S. Army Rangers and the U.S. Army Special Forces.
In the 1990s, Jones collaborated with Dr. James E. T. Hopkins, a battalion surgeon in the Marauders, in a 772-page book on the campaign published in 1999 under the title “Spearhead: A Complete History of Merrill’s Marauders Rangers.”
Originally, the book was privately published by Dr. Hopkins.
Several years later, after “Spearhead” had gone out of print, it was re-published through different financing and is available through the Merrill’s Marauders Association, as is Jones’ war diary of the campaign.
In the summer of 2015, Jones and his family were notified that he (Jones), 100 at the time, was believed to be the oldest surviving original member of Merrill’s Marauders.
At the time of that notification, there were thought to be 50 surviving original members of the regiment.
Following the Marauders campaign, Jones became aide-de-camp to Lt. Gen. Raymond A. Wheeler of the U.S. Army, India-Burma theater commander, and American aide-de-camp to Admiral Lord Louis Mountbatten, commanding officer of the Southeast Asia Command.
Jones received the Bronze Star and the Soldier’s Medal for actions during his military service, and left active duty at the end of the war with the rank of lieutenant colonel.