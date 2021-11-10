The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission will be known as the Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission moving forward.
The change reflects the fact that the commission will no longer oversee planning for any land outside city limits. It also means the board will need replacements for two members who have served from that area.
Town of Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport made the announcement at the commission’s meeting Tuesday morning.
The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission had been in the process of becoming a Municipal Planning Commission since July.
The change means that the Planning Commission’s jurisdiction has been reduced to match the corporate municipal limits of the town instead of the larger urban growth boundary outside the city limits. Greene County will now take over the planning jurisdiction of the urban growth boundary.
The change was approved by the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission, the Greene County Planning Commission, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, and the Greene County Commission.
The change was recently given final approval by the Local Government Planning Advisory Committee, a board appointed by the governor with final say over all the planning commissions in the state of Tennessee.
Therefore, Tuesday’s meeting was the last meeting of the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission. When the commission meets next month it will be a meeting of the Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission.
“This change is something that has been worked on and talked about for quite some time,” Davenport said. “I hope this will allow Greeneville’s Planning and Building departments to concentrate our efforts more in the Town of Greeneville.”
However, due to the change, members of the Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission must reside within the Town of Greeneville’s city limits.
Previously it was required that two members of the commission live in the urban growth boundary of the Town of Greeneville, but since the commission will no longer have jurisdiction in that area, those two members will have to leave the board.
This change means that two current commission members, Bob King and Paul McAfee, will no longer be able to serve on the commission as they do not live within the Town of Greenville.
Davenport called the change in membership a sad part of the necessary change.
“It has been an honor to serve on this commission for many years,” King said as the meeting adjourned.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will appoint two new members to serve on the Greenville Municipal Planning Commission.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commission gave final approval for a plot plan showing a change in traffic circulation and parking to accommodate a drive-thru window for Hix BBQ located at 1245 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
The commission also gave final approval for a plot plan showing a temporary storage structure constructed using shipping containers to be placed on property located at 217 Thornwood Drive.