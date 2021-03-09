Firefighters from three departments responded about 5:30 p.m. Monday to a house fire at 6840 Greystone Road.
The fire was confined to a wall and ceiling area of the attic, said Marty Shelton, Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department chief.
No injuries were reported.
“Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the roof and quickly made entry to confine the fire. Fans were used to push smoke out of the home as they checked for any hidden fire using a thermal imaging camera,” Shelton said.
A cause and damage estimate were not immediately available.
About 25 firefighters from the Tusculum, Camp Creek and Nolichuckey volunteer fire departments responded and remained on the scene for about 90 minutes.
With no fire hydrants in the area, tanker trucks were used to draw water from a nearby creek to fight the fire, Shelton said.
A portable tank was set up and filled with 2,100 gallons of water.
“While this was being done, a draft site below the scene was dammed up and a Camp Creek VFD engine established a water supply, should it have been needed,” Shelton.
Also on scene were Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Light & Power System and the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit.
Greene County 911 Dispatch coordinated the response of the agencies.
The property owner’s name was not immediately available.