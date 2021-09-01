Community members and local officials gathered in Tuesday morning’s rain for a groundbreaking ceremony for Greeneville’s new fire station, which is expected to be built by summer 2022.
The new $3.66 million facility will be built on an undeveloped plot at 945 Carson St. and will replace the existing Fire Station No. 2, located at the intersection of Vann Road and Asheville Highway.
City Administrator Todd Smith commented during the ceremony that the timing of it is fitting, with rescue efforts related to Hurricane Ida underway at the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
“The Greeneville Fire Department has been part of the fabric of our community for many years,” Mayor W.T. Daniels said during the ceremony. “We are proud of what it means to our community.”
Greeneville Fire Chief Alan Shipley was also among those to speak on Tuesday. He thanked many partners in the endeavor to build the new Fire Station and the neighborhood for “welcoming us in.”
Like many Greeneville firefighters, Shipley spent the early years of his career at Fire Station No. 2, which was built in the late 1950s and has now reached the end of its operational life.
“This fire station will not only meet the needs of today, but for years to come,” Shipley said.
When built, the new fire station will continue like its predecessor to serve the southwest side of Greeneville. It will have three equipment bays, similar to the existing one, but will have drive-through bays to help reduce maintenance and safety issues. The bays will comprise about 9,000 square feet, with space for a future expansion for an emergency operations center, as well as living quarters and an office area. The station will house a frontline engine, a reserve engine and a fully equipped Haz-Mat response unit.
It is designed to allow for a quicker and safer response than the intersection at Vann Road and Asheville Highway allows, Shipley said.
For more information on the Greeneville Fire Department, visit www.greenevilletn.gov or www.facebook.com/GreenevilleFireDepartment.