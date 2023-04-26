Breaking ground for Red Tail Landing are, from left: Raelyn Widmaier, Jori Widmaier, Christian Devotie, Marcie Baughman, Craig Ogle, chief financial officer of Reliable Building Services, Ralph Dingus, chief operating officer of RBS, Chris Owens, partner, Hevel Development, LLC; Bonnie Widmaier, David Widmaier, president, RBS; George Widmaier, Garret Widmaier, John Reeves, Tyler Smith, Garrett Spradlin, Dan Bumpus, and Jerry Watts.
The Addington Agency has announced the groundbreaking for Red Tail Landing, a 15-home new construction subdivision brought to Greeneville by Hevel Development, LLC and Reliable Building Services.
The Greene County Partnership held the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday at the corner of West Vann Road and Deborah's Way.
Jamie Kelley, realtor with The Addington Agency who will be marketing the development, introduced David Widmaier, president of Reliable Building Services.
Widmaier expressed his thankfulness to the community for their support as they have been constructing custom homes here for more than 20 years and are branching out to bring their first subdivision.
The development will have a total of 15 one-level homes with attached two-car garages, ranging from 1,416 to 1,642 square feet in size and starting in the mid-$350,000s in price.
The community has underground utilities including conduit run for the new fiber optic cable that the Greeneville Energy Authority projects to be available by the end of the year, according to Stacy Bolton of GEA, who was in attendance.
Craig Ogle, Reliable Building Services' chief financial officer, also thanked the community and expressed his excitement in being able to be a part of filling the need for quality homes in the area, which is still experiencing low inventory.
Those interested in more information on Red Tail Landing can visit its website: RedTailLandingTN.com or contact Jamie Kelley at the Addington Agency at 423-845-5800 or 423-747-1086.