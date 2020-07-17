Grading and ground preparation is under way at the Tusculum Bypass location that will become the new headquarters for the Chuckey Utility District.
A one-story, 2,400-square foot building will be built next to the Farm Bureau Insurance building at 195 Tusculum Bypass, also known as Route 107. The site plan, presented by David Wykle, of Greeneville-based W&W Engineering LLC, was approved by the Tusculum Planning Commission in September 2017.
CUD Operations Manager Tyson Lamb said this week that the $577,700 project has proceeded more slowly than originally hoped, but now is taking a major forward step with the work under way at the site.
No formal groundbreaking ceremony was held, Lamb said.
Lamb said that having the CUD office located near the Chuckey area that it serves will greatly increase convenience and accessibility for its customers.
For years, the utility district has worked out of headquarters on the opposite side of Greeneville from Chuckey. It has now located on Banks Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, those offices are staffed, but closed to public access.
“We’re excited to see this moving ahead,” Lamb said. Construction Partners LLC of Johnson City is the contractor for the project, and will work with various subcontractors as well.
The utility district anticipates about nine months of construction time.
No equipment is to be stored at the site, which will house offices, a customer service area and a drive-through customer service window.