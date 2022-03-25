The public is invited to celebrate the start of construction Wednesday on the new Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society shelter, which will provide a larger, updated space for more homeless cats and dogs waiting to be adopted.
A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road, where the new 8,000-square-foot facility is to be built. It will include 16 outdoor exercise yards for dogs, three cat rooms and a patio space for the cats, and will stand on 8 acres.
“We are so excited that because of our generous supporters, we are now able to build a new, modern shelter,” said Amy Bowman, director of the local Humane Society. “Our new shelter is going to be much larger. We are currently under 5,000-square-feet on three acres, so this should provide a better experience for the animals and for people and will increase the capacity of dogs and cats we are able to take in.”
She said the added space will both allow the shelter to take in more animals and provide more recreation space and be more comfortable for the animals while they await adoption.
“We’ll have larger dog kennels and more space outside, and one of the most exciting things to me is that, instead of having one large cat room, we’ll have three, so we won’t have as many cats per room,” Bowman said.
Adoption Center Assistant Katrinka Day also said the additional space for cats is at the top of her list of reasons to be excited for the new building.
“We have about a 30-cat limit currently. If we have 30 cats in here it is really too full, so it will be cool for them to have some more room, and I’m excited that we might be able to save more,” she said. “I’m also really excited we’ll have a kitten room, which I think will give them more room to run around and play more on the floor.”
She said having more open space for the kittens will be safer than the current set up, where kittens cannot resist climbing anything they can if they are let out to roam.
“That’s why we pad the floors around where they could climb so they don’t just hit the concrete if they fall,” Day said.
She and Bowman said one of the cat rooms is designed to connect with a “catio,” or a patio for the cats.
In addition to the added capacity, plans for the new building also call for larger lobbies, medical and holding areas for pets, improved ventilation and cleaning systems for the purposes of preventing spread of diseases and odor-control mechanisms, Bowman said.
Customer Care Specialist Wendy Palmer said the added storage and better sink and counter space for cleaning and sanitizing supplies will make a big difference in daily operations.
“We just have one sink currently, and it’s not double sided, and we don’t have enough storage,” Palmer said. “The new place will have a much better flow.”
She said that flow will also extend to the outside area, which will be neatly divided with walking paths for dogs to play and get to know their prospective adopters. The area will be enclosed by a perimeter fence, and a thick lining of trees around the property will help to muffle noise from the shelter for the sake of nearby residents.
“We have had to add on some more dog space and spread out here over the years here, but we have just run out of room, and there is also just the normal wear and tear on a 45-year-old building, but we need that new building to be able to house more, and that is why we started raising the money to build,” Palmer said. “This has been a great place for us since 1976, and it has served us well, but we are really excited for the new facility.”
Palmer and Bowman said the new facility is possible with the community’s support.
“Our new shelter would not be happening if not for the generosity of our supporters over the years. We are so thankful because it is because of them that we are able to make this positive impact in the lives of so many dogs and cats,” said Bowman. “Our new building is really designed to improve the lives of these animals in the short term and to give them the best experience possible until they are able to find a forever home.”
As a nonprofit organization, the Humane Society’s operations are supported year round through donations, which can be made online at the local Humane Society’s website or mailed to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744.