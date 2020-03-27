A woman working at a Sunrise of Tennessee group home was served an arrest warrant Wednesday charging her with abuse of a vulnerable or elderly adult in connection with an incident on Feb. 27.
Charged was Anita Dawn Burgess, 47, of 20 Cross Anchor Park.
Burgess allegedly did “knowingly and willfully” abuse of an 83-year-old resident of the Sunrise group home at 203 Sunrise Blvd., Greeneville police Detective Gina Holt said in a report.
On Feb. 27, Burgess allegedly threw food in the victim’s face during the dinner hour after the victim had thrown her plate on the floor, the report said.
The victim was pushed to a living room area and was sitting in a wheelchair and was “having a behavior,” the report said.
The victim struggled as she was being placed in a bed and resisted by spitting in Burgess’ face, the report said.
Burgess removed the victim’s hard-soled house shoes and then lay on top of her “in a forceful way, telling her if she didn’t quit, she was going to have to throw here shoes away,” the report said.
The victim cussed at Burgess, who allegedly struck her in the stomach with one of the shoes, “leaving an abrasion and redness,” the report said.
On the morning of Feb. 28, another nurse on duty noticed the injury and was told Burgess had struck her with a shoe the night before, the report said.
The victim was asked if the injury hurt “and she said it was sore,” the report said.
The Feb. 27 incident occurred in front of a witness. Burgess admitted to a state Department of Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities she struck the victim with the shoe, the report said.
The offense is a felony. Bond for Burgess was set at $10,000 pending a General Sessions Court appearance.