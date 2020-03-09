Union Minimum Wage Rally

Local members of SEIU (Service Employees International Union) Workers United held a rally Feb. 29 in front of the Greene County Courthouse to express their support of a $15 minimum wage and the rights of people to join unions. The local members joined other chapters throughout the South for a Union Day of Action in small town and cities across Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Mississippi, according to information from the union. The rallies took place in small towns like Greeneville and Selma, Alabama, and big cities like Charlotte and Memphis, according to the union

 Photo Special To The Sun