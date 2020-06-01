Indivisible groups across the state and Tennessee Holler will host a digital U.S. Senate Democratic primary issues forum at 7 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Indivisible Greene County.
The forum will be live streamed via the Tennessee Holler platforms and moderated by Stephen Elliott, a reporter for the Nashville Post/Nashville Scene.
Questions may be submitted via bit.ly/askaquestionjune4th, and those interested may sign up for a reminder via https://bit.ly/TNsenateforum
Candidates participating are Marquita Bradshaw, Robin Kimbrough, James Mackler and Mark Pickrell.
The platforms on which the forum may be seen are https://mobile.twitter.com/TheTNHoller, https://m.facebook.com/TheTNHoller/ and https://m.youtube.com/thetennesseeholler .