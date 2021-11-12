Staff at Greeneville Community Hospital have been among the local community members most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and their hard work and sacrifices over the past year are appreciated.
That is what the United Way of Greene County and Greene County Partnership aimed to demonstrate with Thursday’s lunch outside the hospital, which included entertainment from the Greeneville High School band and cheerleading squad.
The lunch was part of Region Ahead’s, or Appalachian Highlands Economic Aid Directory’s, “Helping Heroes” initiative to raise funds to feed hospital staff in a show of appreciation and thanks.
“These folks have been affected more than most by the pandemic, and we want them to know that the community appreciates their effort, care and emotional investment,” said United Way Director Wendy Peay.
United Way and Partnership leadership as well as hospital administration served spaghetti to those working between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday to the tune of several pop hits and pep tunes by the GHS band. A meal was also served at 9 p.m. for staff on night shift.
Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor said the meals were prepared by Holston United Methodist Home for Children students under the direction of Hospitality Director Ella Price.
“Our team has really struggled, especially in the last few months, so anything the community can do to celebrate and lift them up is just so appreciated,” Robin Roberts, chief nursing officer with Ballad Health at Greeneville Community Hospital, said.
“Part of what this is about for us, as well, is our managers and leadership is also saying thank you to our frontline team,” she added. “We want them to know how much we appreciate them, too.”
Alicia Spivey, who normally works in sterile processing but volunteered to work directly with COVID-19 patients, was among the staff members to venture outside to eat.
“This is great. We really appreciate the food and the high school coming out. It’s fun to see the band,” said Spivey, who said she played in her high school band.
She said she is back to her usual work sterilizing equipment for surgeries, but she described difficult times in the past year.
“I was helping in the ER, so I saw people come in, and then I would see them get admitted, go to the ICU and then some of them leave in a body bag,” Spivey said. “It has been really tough, but this, and all of the support from churches and businesses and family members dropping things off for us on the COVID floor means a lot.”
“We are honored to have been asked to play for our local healthcare workers. They are heroes, and we are thankful that we can give some joy to them for a few moments,” said Greeneville High School Band Director Brooke Williams.
“We are glad to be a part of the Region Ahead organization and to say thank you in this small way for our hospital staff’s amazing dedication and hard work,” Taylor said. “Thank you to our partners, as well, who have donated and helped out. Community support is always what makes it happen.”
“We are just very appreciative of the hospital staff,” said Peay. “We are so glad they came out to have lunch with us today and that we have had great weather.”