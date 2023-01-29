Enrollment at Greene Technology Center is up 24 percent over last year, according to a report given Thursday night to the Joint Board of Education.
GTC Principal Aaron Flanary said 2022-23 enrollment totals 664 students, compared to 536 for 2021-22.
He reported a city/county split of 53% and 47% and added an enrollment of 22 homeschool students.
Five students are from local online schools -- three from the city's Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS), and two from the county's Greene Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).
The increased enrollment, he said, has elevated four of GTC's programs to capacity: cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, and welding.
"We've had a great year so far, and we have enjoyed getting back to leading students in their learning and creating a learning environment that fosters engagement and mastery," Flanary told the board.
The Aviation program has resumed with the recent addition of experienced commercial pilot Skip Borders, Flanary announced.
The retired aviator and flight-simulator instructor brings 26,000 flight hours as a commercial pilot to GTC from Tampa, Florida.
Flanary also reported that Kim Gass, GTC career counselor, has worked with students to place them in meaningful and relevant work experiences through the Work-Based Learning Program.
Last spring, eight students participated in GTC's Work-Based Learning. Participation has increased to 25 this spring. New partners include insurance companies, restaurants and an attorney's office.
Under improvements and enhancements, Flanary reported that GTC has started two new dual-enrollment programs with Tusculum University. Students in criminal justice or information technology can earn six hours of college credit at no cost to the students, with plans to increase to 12 hours next year.
Elliott Gefellers, machining technology teacher, recently received a $10,000 grant to cover such program needs as equipment, tooling, parts, and competition expenses, Flanary announced. He noted that Gefellers was recently named GTC's Teacher of the Year.
Flanary also reported success in dual enrollment with Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) and dual credit with Northeast State and Walters State community colleges.
The only action item during the brief meeting was approval of the November 2022 GTC financial statements.