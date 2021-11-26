Local industry leaders and hiring managers are invited to a Reverse Job Fair on Wednesday, where they can meet students from all of the 14 programs offered at the Greene Technology Center.
The event is exactly what the name says: a job fair but in reverse, where the prospective employees will each have a booth to showcase their skills, and the employers will be the ones visiting the event.
The job fair will be held 12:15-2:15 p.m. at the technology center, located on Hal Henard Road.
“We will set up tables, and our students will have a space to showcase their technical skills,” said Assistant Principal Aaron Flanary. “They’ll have their resumes there ready to give out, and they’ll be ready to talk to prospective employers.”
Flanary called the concept a win-win for students at the technology center and for employers.
“A lot of our seniors don’t necessarily know what they want to do or what’s next for them when they graduate in May, but they are willing to go to work, and they are employable, so this is just a great time to flip the script and let the kids be empowered,” he said. “If you’re an employer and you’re struggling to find people, we could be a good solution, and this is a way to pre-screen or pre-hire.”
Flanary said 23 seniors representing all 14 programs the center offers will be participating.
The Greene Technology Center offers a range of programs, with many dual enrollment opportunities with Tennessee College of Applied Technology Morristown. Some of the programs taught at the center include industrial electricity, welding, culinary arts, cosmetology, automotive repair and aviation flight.
Flanary said several employers have signed up already, but he is hoping for more.
“If you have an interest even up to the day, we would love for you to come. Just get in touch with us Monday or Tuesday so we can let you know where to park,” Flanary said. “We’re only asking for two hours of your time to let you be the judge of our students.”
For more information or to sign up, contact Career Counselor Kim Gass at the technology center by phone at 639-0171 or by email at gassk@gcschools.net.