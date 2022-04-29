Randy Wells, Greene Technology Center principal since 2017, gave his final report to the Joint Board of Education on Thursday evening.
The joint board includes all members of both the Greene County and Greeneville City school boards and meets quarterly to oversee the technology center.
Thursday was the first time both boards have met together since the county commission voted to instruct the county school board to explore possible plans to relocate Greene County’s technical courses away from GTC. The issue was not discussed on Thursday.
In his report, Wells praised the school’s work during the pandemic.
“This school year has passed with incredible speed. It was great to have students back in the building,” he said. “Our teachers went to great lengths to deliver quality virtual instruction online and through computer simulation programs during the pandemic, but there is just no way to simulate or deliver instruction as well as in person, operating actual equipment.”
In spite of the obvious challenges inherent in trying to deliver such education virtually, Wells praised students’ success in the recent statewide CTE competition called Tennessee SkillsUSA, where he said all 19 GTC students who competed finished in the top eight in their courses. Participating students who were present for Thursday’s meeting received certificates.
Wells also introduced Aaron Flanary as the center’s next principal. Flanary, currently assistant principal at the school, was recently announced as the unanimous selection by a committee including both school systems to succeed Wells.
“This gentleman has a resume that was tailored for the leadership role at this school,” Wells said of Flanary. “He stepped in as assistant principal and immediately started contributing to our school, and for that I am thankful.”
Wells praised Flanary’s background in career and technical education, previous school leadership positions he has held and his military service as a U.S. Marine.
“The selection committee could not have made a more appropriate choice. This will allow me to retire with the peace of knowing the school will have great leadership and great teachers in place,” Wells said.
His retirement is effective in June.
Flanary thanked Wells for his mentorship and leadership.
“We are definitely going to miss him here. He’s been a really good mentor, and I have enjoyed serving alongside of him. I definitely admire 29 years working in the same building,” Flanary said.
Flanary also gave his first report to the board as incoming principal. He said 545 students were served in 2021-22 in the school’s 14 programs taught by 12 instructors.
Of those students, 230 are considered concentrators, meaning they took two or more courses in the same program of study, and GTC students have earned more than 200 industry certifications, with that number still climbing as end-of-year testing continues, Flanary said. He also said GTC students are performing well above state and national levels in ACT Work Keys testing, which is used to demonstrate work readiness.
Flanary said he and GTC staff are working to build the number of work-based learning opportunities with local industries, which he said eight students are currently participating in, and Career Counselor Kim Gass discussed what she said was a successful third-ever reverse job fair.
The reverse job fair flips the tables on a traditional job fair in that the students, all seniors who are advanced in their courses, are the ones behind the table showcasing their skills and achievements, and the employers are invited to peruse. The center has hosted two such events in the past, including one in the fall semester and another before the pandemic.
Gass said the spring 2022 event was particularly successful as multiple students have received job offers for after they graduate in May, and multiple industries including John Deere and Parker Hannifin have scheduled hiring and recruitment events at the center.
Before the reports, the board also voted to approve the center’s financial statements for the month of March as presented by Greeneville City Schools Chief Financial Officer Ellen Lipe, an end-of-year budget amendment and audited financial statements for the 2021 fiscal year.
The Joint Board of Education is next scheduled to meet in June.