The Greene Technology Center has been designated an accredited testing facility by the American Welding Society (AWS) and is currently the only one in the state, Principal Randy Wells told the joint school board on Thursday.
In his report Wells also discussed enrollment at the center and the new aviation flight program, which began this fall.
Wells explained the AWS Accredited Test Facility program establishes minimum requirements for test facilities, their personnel and equipment to qualify for accreditation to test and qualify welders in accordance with the American Welding Society’s Certified Welder Program.
“This accreditation is a substantial achievement for the Greene Technology Center and can be a great resource not only for students but also for regional business and industry,” Wells said. “Additionally the system was developed to allow for off-site testing, which could be a great asset for regional students in programs at other schools.”
Those students are able to make arrangements for the Greene Technology Center to provide the testing services at their school.
Wells thanked Crenlo Engineered Cabs for supporting the program with practice materials and allowing AWS Certified Welding Instructor Jason Waddell to assist with the audit process.
“This will provide an opportunity to make our industry certification program sustainable as federal seed money is starting to decrease for industry certification,” Wells said.
Enrollment is down at the center this year due to COVID-19, Wells said, with 54 fewer students enrolled this fall compared to fall of 2019.
Sixty-six students are working virtually on courses with the center.
“This method of delivery does not work as well with many of our classes that have significant skills components, but we are dedicated to continue serving at the highest capacity the virus will allow us to serve,” Wells said. “Everyone is looking forward to coming out of this era and returning to something more traditional.”
Wells said the partnership between the technology center and Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown has remained strong through the pandemic, and that there are 83 high school students, representing 70% of all eligible students in the center’s seven dual enrollment programs, currently taking dual enrollment courses through that partnership. There are also 91 adult students enrolled in TCAT’s adult program, Wells said.
A new aviation flight program, which was initially approved in January, began at the technology center this fall with U.S. Army Capt. Josh Elkins as instructor.
Elkins served in leadership capacities in the army, including as a supervisor of the flight training for 10 aircrews and supporting ground operations throughout Hawaii while on active duty, Wells said.
Wells said Elkins has been energetic in helping to develop the curriculum and the new program itself.
“He has already developed community connections and built positive relationships here at the school,” Wells said of Elkins.
Wells said Elkins is in the process of researching the possibility of developing a local Tango Flight program at the center, which would involve the construction of an aircraft during the school year.
Wells also shared that the Machine Tool program at the center received a donation of $10,000 from the Gene Haas Foundation.
The money is to be used for National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) credentials for students in that program. Testing for each student averages a cost of $100 per test whether or not the student passes, Wells said.
The board also approved the use of $8,500 fund balance to pay for trees to be cut down along the southern border of the property.
Removal of the trees is not included in the cost. Wells said that the property line in question is remote and on a steep incline, making tree removal more difficult.
The trees are marked and will be cut at the request of adjoining property owners, as they have reported dead ash and pine tree limbs falling over a fence used to contain livestock.
The Joint Board of Education consists of the members of both the Greene County and Greeneville City school boards. It oversees the Greene Technology Center and meets quarterly to discuss related business.