Six students at the Greene Technology Center won first-place gold medals in the 2023 SkillsUSA State Conference held April 16-19 in Chattanooga.
This team of skilled students included: Cody Coulston, Greeneville High School, CNC 3-Axis Milling Programmer; Natalie Lowe, Greeneville High School, Automotive Refinishing Technology; Ben Varney, South Greene High School, CNC 2-Axis Turning Programmer; Mason Ramsey, Chuckey-Doak High School, CNC Programmer; John Carter, Greeneville High School, Customer Service; and Owen Mallonee, home school, Electrical Construction Wiring.
Tyler Morrison won a bronze medal in Collision Repair Technology.
A press release from GTC said the team of students, who have been preparing for months, represented the Greene Technology Center at the conference and showcased their exceptional skills in their respective competitions.
Gold Medalist Cody Coulston shared his excitement about the win, saying, “It’s an incredible feeling to see our hard work pay off. We are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our skills and represent the Greene Technology Center. We couldn’t have done it without the support of our teachers.”
Natalie Lowe, another one of the gold medalists, said, “We worked hard all year to get ready for this competition and my work-based learning experience also helped with my confidence and skills. I was just so happy when they called my name for first place.”
Gold medalist Mason Ramsey agreed, “It felt good to hear my name called, really felt like I accomplished something special. My teacher really prepared me, and it showed. I’m hoping to get in the top twenty at nationals.”
The Greene Technology Center is proud of the students’ achievements and acknowledges their dedication and commitment to their craft, the press release said.
The center also extended gratitude to the SkillsUSA organization and conference organizers for providing a platform to showcase the students’ talents.
The students will now move on to compete at the national level in the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, which will be held June 19-23 in Atlanta.
“We wish them the best of luck and are confident they will continue to represent the Greene Technology Center with distinction,” the press release concluded.
SkillsUSA is a national organization that aims to empower students to become world-class workers, leaders, and responsible American citizens.
The State Conference is an annual event that brings together students from all over the state to compete in various technical and leadership skill competitions. This year had over 2,150 people in attendance, with students competing in over 113 contests.