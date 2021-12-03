Local professionals representing a wide range of industries and organizations visited the Greene Technology Center (GTC) Wednesday for the technical school’s second-ever reverse job fair.
The technology center hosted the event to connect local employers with GTC students and give students experience pitching their skills.
Students participating included seniors across the center’s 14 programs, who were paired with a junior to mentor. To participate, both students must have maintained advanced grades in their courses.
Throughout the event students stood at tables, prepared with examples of their work and certifications and awards they had earned, ready to talk with visiting professionals and distribute their resumes. They were also given QR codes, which allowed visitors to scan and save students’ resumes.
Career Counselor Kim Gass said those students’ soft skills, which are in demand across all sectors, were on display, in addition to their technical know-how.
“Soft skills are interwoven into all of our programs, along with the certifications, and they can showcase that along with their other skills,” said Gass. “This just gives our kids a time to bring those soft skills and technical skills together and start making some connections.”
Assistant Principal Aaron Flanary said students learn a range of skills at GTC that are transferrable across sectors.
“A lot of our students are very high achieving academically, and they are also very high achieving when it comes to being able to use tools, knowing how to work safely, knowing how to take direction and being coachable,” Flanary said.
He said he hopes the connections facilitated in the event could lead to jobs for students soon after they graduate.
“We’re hoping this shows employers they can consider pre-hiring a student. You can go ahead and meet a student, create a relationship and work with that student so that when that student graduates in May, they are able to go to work full time,” Flanary said. “We hope employers will take a look at building their employee base, instead of buying it.”
Visiting professionals included representatives from Durham Hensley Health & Rehabilitation, Crenlo Cabs, the Greeneville Water Commission and the National Guard, among others, who connected with students studying everything at the center from welding to cosmetology.
Students participating have a range of goals, as well.
West Greene High School students Hannah Deyton and Cassie Akers are both studying criminal justice with the goal of working in law enforcement, while Greeneville High School senior Miguel Rodriguez, an advanced welding student at the center, said he is interested in construction and is open to possibilities.
Jezea Maxey, a West Greene High School senior, studied cosmetology at the center, but after volunteering at a daycare, she said she fell in love and is now looking toward the field of early childhood development. She said the event, although she was showcasing her cosmetology skills, was still a good opportunity.
“I’m looking to get my name out there and see what is out there,” she said.
North Greene High School senior Jon Carberry said he intends to join the National Guard and hopes to also be employed, possibly at a car dealership, in the field that he has been studying at GTC — auto body collision repair and painting.
“It was great going in and seeing some of these young people who are going towards the medical field,” said Stephanie Foshie, assistant director of nursing at Durham Hensley. “Some of them are looking at doing physical therapy, some want to be pediatric nurses, and they want get their foundations, start out as a CNA and work their way up. It sounds like they’re on the right track.”
“These are very good young men and women, and they represent the school well,” said Water Plant Chief Operator Darren Woolsey of Greeneville Water. “They do offer some things that industries are very interested in.”
“One thing we want our students to learn by participating, is even if you’re not employed by someone who comes here, it’s a great learning opportunity about how to promote yourself, how to talk about your skill set and how to talk about how you’re going to be a valuable employee,” Flanary said.
Gass said between 30 and 40 industry representatives had called the school to inquire or register before the event.
Flanary said he expects and hopes the next reverse job fair will be even bigger.
The Greene Technology Center is located at 1121 Hal Henard Road.
For more information call 639-0171 or visit www.gtc.gcschools.net.