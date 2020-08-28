Crews will be making guardrail repairs along two sections of Interstate 81 in Greene County in the coming week that may cause lane closures.
On Saturday, a crew will be performing guardrail repairs near the 33.4 mile marker in the northbound lanes beginning at 8 p.m., according to the weekly construction project report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The work is scheduled to continue overnight.
Guardrail repairs are also scheduled to begin Tuesday at 8 p.m. near the 21.7 mile marker in the northbound lanes with work continuing overnight, according to the report.
Motorists are asked to remain alert for lane closures and workers present near the road and use caution while driving through the two work areas.