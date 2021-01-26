A Florida man who was part of a nationwide conspiracy to defraud pharmacy benefit managers out of more than $174 million pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
Larry Everett Smith, 50, of Tampa, will be sentenced Oct. 25 in federal court in Greeneville by Senior U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer. Smith faces a term of up to 10 years in prison, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee said.
The first superseding indictment, returned Dec. 1, 2020, charged Smith and others with a nationwide conspiracy to defraud pharmacy benefit managers out of $174.2 million by submitting $931.3 million in bills to the pharmacy benefit managers for fraudulent prescriptions purchased from a telemarketing company.
The indictment alleges the conspiracy began in mid-2015 and lasted through the first months of 2018.
In a written plea agreement, Smith admitted to conspiring with Scott Roix, Mihir Taneja, Arun Kapoor, Sterling-Knight Pharmaceuticals LLC, HealthRight LLC, Alpha-Omega Pharmacy LLC, Germaine Pharmacy Inc., Zoetic Pharmacy, and Tanith Enterprises, and others to defraud pharmacy benefit managers into paying for fraudulent prescriptions for topical pain creams, vitamins, and other products.
Smith agreed to pay restitution of $24.9 million and forfeit about $3 million, the news release said.
On Sept. 26, 2018, Roix and HealthRight pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud for their roles in the scheme and agreed to pay restitution of $5 million. Roix faces a prison term of up to 10 years. Sentencing for Roix is set for Oct. 25 in Greeneville federal court.
Smith’s guilty plea follows pleas by Taneja, Kapoor, Maikel Bolos, and Sterling-Knight Pharmaceuticals in December 2020.
In those plea agreements, Taneja, 46, of Tampa; and Kapoor, 47, of Temple Terrace, Florida; pleaded guilty to felony misbranding.
Maikel Bolos, 35, of Tampa, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and mail fraud, and Sterling-Knight Pharmaceuticals, a Nevada company operated out of Tampa, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.
Taneja, Kapoor, and Sterling-Knight agreed to pay restitution totaling nearly $21 million. Sterling-Knight also agreed to forfeit $6.16 million.
Taneja and Kapoor each face prison terms of up to 3 years. Bolos faces a term of up to 5 years in prison. Sentencing for Taneja, Kapoor, Bolos, and Sterling-Knight is set for Oct. 18.
“The protection and integrity of our health care programs are vital to the citizens they serve. Many Tennesseans rely on these health care programs to maintain a healthy quality of life, and it is critical we protect the viability of these programs,” U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey said in the release.
Derrick L. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General in Atlanta, said in the release that telemarketing fraud “is a major threat to the integrity of government and commercial insurance programs.”
“After improperly soliciting patient information, these marketing companies obtained approvals through contracted telemedicine prescribers, then sold those costly prescriptions to pharmacies in exchange for kickbacks,” Jackson said.
Special Agent in Charge Joseph Carrico of the FBI Knoxville field office said health care fraud “is a severe crime problem that impacts every American. The FBI, with its law enforcement partners, will continue to allocate resources to investigate these crimes and prosecute those that are intent on defrauding the health care system.”
The trial of the remaining defendants will begin July 13, in U.S. District Court in Knoxville.
The prosecution and plea agreements were coordinated by Assistant U.S. Attorneys TJ Harker, Mac Heavener, Anne-Marie Svolto, and Gretchen Mohr of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, and trial Attorney David Gunn of the Department’s Consumer Protection Branch. Assistant U.S. Attorneys TJ Harker and Mac Heavener, and Trial Attorney David Gunn will try the case for the government.
The plea agreements resulted from a multi-year investigation conducted by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General, Nashville office; U.S. Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations, Nashville office; U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General, in Buffalo, New York; the FBI Johnson City and Knoxville offices; the Office of Personnel Management Office of the Inspector General, in Atlanta; and the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations in Tampa.
The U.S. Marshals Service also assisted in the investigation and the forfeiture of assets.