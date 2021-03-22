A man charged Friday afternoon by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault after allegedly firing a gun is scheduled to appear Monday in court.
Jamie L. Paxton, 25, of 1121 Arnold Road, was also charged with possessing a firearm during a felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of a Schedule VI drug for sale or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police responded to a call about 1:50 p.m. Friday of shots fired at a vehicle at the Arnold Road address. Paxton was located in an apartment, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.
Paxton and a relative were placed in handcuffs. Found in a closet was a bag containing 26 ounces of marijuana, the report said.
Paxton told police that a gun was under his bed, and allegedly admitted being upset with the alleged victim “and as she was leaving, fired shots into the air,” the report said.
No injures were reported.
Officers located a handgun, along with several ammunition magazines and rounds. Also located was about $2,000 in cash, a digital scale and a glass pipe.
The alleged victim told police she and Paxton were arguing and as she left, heard “possibly two shots,” the report said.
A spent .38 caliber shell casing was found in the floorboard of the vehicle she was driving.
Paxton was held on bond pending arraignment in General Sessions Court.