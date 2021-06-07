A woman who thought she purchased an air gun May 7 at a church rummage sale discovered the weapon was the real thing when she got home.
The woman called Greeneville police Sunday. A check of the serial number on the Glock 23 semi-automatic handgun showed it had been reported stolen on May 8 to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
The gun had a full magazine and a bullet in the chamber, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report.
The gun was purchased at a rummage sale held at The First Church of God on West Main Street. The woman who bought it told police she purchased the gun because she wanted the holster it was in.
“(She) thought the weapon in the holster was an air soft gun. (She) stated that when she got home she realized it was a Glock 23 and there was a full magazine and one in the chamber,” the report said.
The woman told police she saw the gun taken out of a bag of clothing and placed on a table to be sold.
The woman told a pastor at the church about the incident.
Another woman later claimed the gun belongs to her husband, but was not able to give a proper description of the markings on the weapon, the report said.
The handgun and 11 .40 caliber rounds were placed into evidence. The gun has a listed value of $600.