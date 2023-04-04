Gunshots were fired at a house about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 11000 block of Asheville Highway.
Similar incidents “have occurred multiple times in the past week,” sheriff’s Deputy Luke Fields said in a report.
No injuries were reported.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received “multiple calls” about a vehicle “traveling down the Asheville Highway while firing a weapon out the window,” the report said.
The calls prompted a response by deputies, who began searching the area. They received a call about the house being struck by gunfire.
The occupant told deputies he heard what sounded like gunfire outside.
“After a few moments, he began to hear gunfire again, at which time he heard a round strike the house, and he immediately began running through the residence telling everyone to get down on the ground,” the report said.
A deputy found and photographed a bullet hole on the exterior of the house, and also photographed the bullet’s trajectory inside the house.
“The bullet was then located resting inside of a cabinet above the oven in the kitchen,” the report said.
Two others in the mobile home told deputies they also heard gunfire, but did not see the vehicle.
The exterior wall of the house and other walls inside were damaged by the bullet. Damage is estimated at $10,000.