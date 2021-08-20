U.S. Sen. Bill Hagerty held a roundtable discussion with area mayors and sheriffs in Greeneville on Friday.
Hagerty, who was elected to the United States Senate in 2020, listened to mayors and sheriffs describe the issues they face in Northeast Tennessee at the Walters State Community College Niswonger Campus.
The common issue that each mayor and sheriff expressed in the meeting was the need for a facility in the region that treats and rehabilitates those suffering from drug problems and mental illness from those drug issues. The officials wish to take pressure off crowded jails in the area, and provide rehabilitation service that would help cut down on recidivism in area counties.
“A main concern that we have in my county is mental illness due to substance abuse,” Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said, “We have no facilities in our area where we can send people to be rehabilitated and cut down on the prison population.”
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison agreed with Woodby, while reaffirming the county’s support for law enforcement.
“We are locking people up that should not be there. They need treatment,” Morrison said. “In Greene County we will continue to stand with law enforcement. They do an exceptional job.”
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy brought up the idea of area counties working together to create a facility using funding from the Endo Pharmaceuticals settlement. Endo will be sending millions of dollars to area counties as recompense for its hand in creating the opioid crisis in Appalachia.
“The idea of a treatment facility is supported by many of our judges and law enforcement officers. We need to provide these people long-term rehabilitation and provide them with a skill set,” Grandy said. “It is about ushering these people back into society successfully, and getting them on a different track. We have an opportunity with this funding to change the course of the system here, and if we don’t do it now, well, we’ll just miss it.”
Grandy brought up the idea that Greene Valley Developmental Center on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Greene County could be used as such a facility.
Greene Valley formerly provided a home for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, until it was shuttered by the state government in 2017. The facility has sat unused since then.
Greene County Chief Deputy David Beverly agreed with the county mayors on the need for a rehabilitation center, and lamented the fact that Greene Valley has sat empty while the need for a rehabilitation is so pressing.
“We definitely need a mental illness drug rehabilitation facility here,” Beverly said. “Short-term rehab does nothing for these people. It needs to be long-term treatment. Greene Valley is just sitting there empty, and if it doesn’t get used it will fall apart, and I guess they will just have to bulldoze it down.”
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy’s jail is currently suffering from overcrowding due to high recidivism among inmates addicted to drugs and with mental health issues.
“We have 250 inmates over capacity right now. Unfortunately, inmates are having to sleep on the floor right now,” Cassidy said. “Our jails are overrun with mental health and addiction problems. We need an addiction resource center to treat these people.”
Hagerty agreed with the county officials on the need for a treatment facility and said he would do what he could to help assist in the project.
“With these new settlement funds coming in, it sounds like this is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Hagerty said.
NATIONAL ISSUES
Hagerty made it clear during the roundtable that he did not agree with much of what is currently going on in Washington D.C. and overseas.
Hagerty, who sits on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, is concerned with the amount of economic inflation in the United States.
“It has been a challenging time in Washington. We have too much spending going on that I have tried to stop,” Hagerty said. “This inflation is not transitory. May to June inflation was at 12%, and our target number is 2%. Inflation is the most pernicious tax of all. Not only does it cause the price of housing, rent, gas and food to go up, but it devalues the savings of our retirees. We have to stop pumping money into the economy and stimulating it past what it can handle.”
Hagerty also voiced his displeasure with the current situation at the southern border of the U.S.
“The situation at our southern border gets worse each month. The collapse of our border has had a negative impact here as our state is being used as a passage to transport drugs,” Hagerty said.
Law enforcement officials expressed to Hagerty during their discussion that they had seen more drug issues recently than in the past, and that they needed more Drug Enforcement Administration agents to help combat the flow of illegal drugs in the area as their resources are already stretched.
Many of the county officials expressed frustration with the situation in Afghanistan, and Hagerty echoed those sentiments.
“This is a tragic circumstance. Whether anyone thinks we should have left Afghanistan or not, the execution has been a disaster,” Hagerty said. “The Biden administration was focused on a press release and not focused on the execution of the operation. The airport in Kabul is secure, but the perimeter is in chaos. It is a disgrace, but we need to be forward-looking and try to solve this problem. After all so many Americans have sacrificed, it is heartbreaking and a stain on America, and it is 100% on Joe Biden.”
When it comes to the current surge of COVID-19 cases throughout the region, Hagerty is urging people to do their research, and made it known that he took the vaccine with no ill effects.
“Please do your research. I have taken the vaccine and my 89-year-old mother has taken the vaccine. Even if you still catch COVID-19 it appears that you will have a much milder illness if you are vaccinated,” Hagerty said. “I respect that it is an individual health decision, but I would encourage everyone to do their research, and don’t delay in making a decision.”
Hagerty said he intends to make Greeneville a regular stop during his time as a senator. This visit was part of his economic development tour.
“Economic development is in my DNA, and I spent four years as the economic development chief for Tennessee coming out of the recession. I believe that a good job fixes many problems, and promotes growth for the future,” Hagerty said. “I intend to come back here every year during the Senate’s August recess.”