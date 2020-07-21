Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bill Hagerty made a brief stop Monday afternoon in Greeneville, sharing why he is seeking the elected position.
Hagerty, who is a former ambassador to Japan, told a small group gathered in the lobby of the General Morgan Inn that he can bring his real world business experience to Congress as well as his knowledge of how to address China in the effort to bring manufacturing jobs back to America. The meeting with the candidate was organized by the Greene County Republican Women’s organization.
“I could have never imagined that I would be doing this a year ago, but it is that important,” the Senate candidate said. “I have been asked why I wanted to run for Senate. It is not that this is what I want to do, but what I have to do.”
In 2016, Hagerty said, he took six months off to work in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Later, Trump appointed him to be ambassador to Japan, and he was tapped by the president to serve on an advisory committee for reopening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
When Sen. Lamar Alexander announced he would not seek reelection, Hagerty said, Trump called and encouraged him to run for the office.
“I am the only advisor for the president that he recommended run for office and the only candidate in this race to receive his endorsement,” he said.
Hagerty recently resigned as a member of the board of directors of R.J. Brien due to its support of the Black Lives Matter organization. During the campaign stop, Hagerty described the organization as “Socialist Marxist” that wants to attack religious liberties.
Asked about criticism about that move and other political attacks, he said he would encourage voters to look into candidates’ backgrounds to see whether their past actions reflect what they are now saying in their campaigns.
With the challenges of this present time, Hagerty said Congress needs individuals who are ready to go to work when they arrive. If elected, the candidate pledged to work toward appointing Constitutionalist judges, repealing of the Affordable Care Act, curbing illegal immigration and restricting abortion.
A native of Gallatin, Hagerty told the group that he was taught by his parents to “love Christ, my country and one another” as well as the value of hard work.” As the first person in his family to graduate from college, Hagerty said that opportunity gave him the foundation he needed to be successful in business, which has prepared him for public office.