Greene County was on the receiving end of severe weather over the weekend as a strong storm front moved through the area.
Hail the size of marbles pelted sections of the county on Saturday morning as a series of thunderstorms moved through.
“Greeneville saw the brunt of those storms with dime- to quarter- size hail and flash flooding,” said Heather Sipe, director of the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management.
On Sunday, the primary threat was flash flooding after more thunderstorms passed across Greene County.
“A good portion of the county with up to 30 to 40 roads became water covered, (making them) partially impassable or completely impassable,” Sipe said.
Kevin Swatsell, Greene County Highway Department superintendent, said Monday morning that about 40 roads were water-covered over the weekend, with 33 still covered in water as of Sunday night.
The highway department received reports of at least 13 downed trees, along with several small mudslides and driveway washouts in the county.
“We will keep checking throughout the next couple of days as the water recedes,” Swatsell said.
Up to an inch of rain had fallen by noon Saturday, The National Weather Service reported between about 1.5 and 2 inches of rain, with locally heavier amounts, had fallen in Greene County through Sunday night.
First responders, including members of the Greenevile Emergency & Rescue Squad, were busy over the weekend. A car was reported in high water Saturday on North Irish Street in Greeneville, and there were two animal rescues due to high water, one Saturday and one Sunday, Sipe said.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about 11:15 a.m. Saturday about live wires from a power line down on an occupied vehicle on Erwin Highway near Edens Road. Occupants were removed safely and no injuries were reported.
The turbulent weekend weather also triggered several fire alarms in Greeneville.
The severe weather over the weekend caused damage and debris buildup at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center COVID-19 vaccination site. The Greene Valley distribution site will be closed Monday for cleanup and repairs.
“The (site) is scheduled to be open Tuesday through Thursday this week. It will be closed on Friday, for Good Friday,” Sipe said.
Those scheduled to receive second-dose Moderna vaccinations Monday were notified. Anyone with questions about receiving the vaccine can call the Greene County Health Department at 798-1749.
Greene County Schools operated on a two-hour delay Monday because of flooding.
The National Weather Service in Morristown issued flood advisories throughout the weekend as water levels in streams and creeks continued to rise, particularly in central Greene County and tributaries of Lick Creek.
Water levels in the Nolichuckey River were up Sunday about 18 inches, but had dropped about 1 foot as of Monday morning, Sipe said.
The action stage for the Nolichuckey River is 10 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet.
“It rose nowhere near those amounts,” Sipe said.
Sunny skies and a high near 60 degrees are forecast for Monday, with an overnight low of about 37 degrees.
Rain is forecast to return to the area Tuesday night. Ground in many sections of the county is already saturated from weekend rainfall, officials said.