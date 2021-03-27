Hail pelted cars and people Saturday morning as a powerful series of storms rolled through Greene County.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect Saturday morning as the fast-moving front surged across the area, blanketing the ground with hail the size of humming bird eggs.
Weekend rainfall through Monday could total between 1.5 and 3 inches in Greene County, depending on the location, according to the National Weather Service's Morristown office.
First responders were busy Saturday morning as the storm front spawned thunder and heavy rain in addition to hail.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call about 11:15 a.m. Saturday about live wires from a power line down on an occupied vehicle on Edens Road at Erwin Highway, according to a call to county 911 Dispatch. No injuries were reported.
Turbulent weather Saturday also triggered fire alarms in Greeneville and other sections of the county.
As heavy rain fell Saturday morning, pools of water formed in low-lying areas and rain-filled streams flowed into creeks. The NWS issued a flood advisory through 3 p.m. Saturday for central Greene County. Up to 1 inch of rain fell before noon Saturday.
The chance of rainfall into Saturday night is 80 percent, with a low temperature overnight of about 58 degrees, according to the NWS.
For Sunday, showers are likely with a thunderstorm possible before 7 p.m. On Sunday night, a 60 percent chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. is forecast, then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday.
The temperature will dip in the early morning hours Monday into the mid-30s, with patchy frost between 8 and 9 a.m. Monday. Monday'a forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of about 60 degrees.