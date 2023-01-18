Greeneville City Schools announced that Hal Henard Elementary School earned a perfect score of 100 on both recent inspections by the Tennessee Department of Health.
On Jan. 17, state inspectors visited the school at 425 E. Vann. Road and found no violations during inspections of the school cafeteria and the building itself.
Beverly Miller, GCS assistant director of schools for administration, tweeted the good news Wednesday: "Hal Henard received TWO perfect scores of 100 on TWO health and cleanliness inspections from State Inspectors! The overall facility/custodial score for the school + 100! The kitchen/cafe score +100! Pay attention to the details and the results will speak for themselves! Go team!"
Reports filed by the Tennessee Department of Health say both inspections were routine.
FOOD SERVICE
The food service report shows a time frame of 37 minutes from 12:08 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. for the cafeteria inspection.
The report includes two sections: foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions, and good retail practices.
Under foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions, categories include: supervision; employee health; good hygienic practices; preventing contamination by hands; approved source; protection from contamination; cooking and reheating of time/temperature control for safety foods; cooling and holding, date marking, and time as a public health control; consumer advisory; highly susceptible populations; chemicals; and conformance with approved procedures.
Under good retail practices, categories include: safe food and water, food temperature control, food identification, prevention of food contamination, proper use of utensils, utensils and equipment, physical facilities, administrative items, and non-smokers protection act.
Foods listed under the food temperature portion of the report include corn, tater tots, milk and chocolate milk.
Among the list of comments on the report is, "All food was in good, sound condition at time of inspection."
The comments also state, "All food contact surfaces of equipment and utensils cleaned and sanitized using approved methods."
FACILITY
The facility environmental survey report includes 14 sections: water supply, drinking facilities, general safety/health, plumbing, individual sewage disposal, solid waste, insects/rodents, ceilings/walls/floors, doors/windows, teaching stations/furniture, lighting/shades/blinds, storage areas/HVAC rooms, site, and restrooms/handwashing.
The comments section of the report notes no violations in all areas inspected: pre-K room 6; library; rooms 13, 15, and 28; and boys home locker room. It also approves inspections of the water fountain and custodial closet in the cafeteria.
Miller noted that other schools in the district are in the process of being inspected and scores will be released soon.
To view scores from inspections conducted by the Tennessee Department of Health, use the search tool at https://inspections.myhealthdepartment.com/tennessee/ .