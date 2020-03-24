A second person has filed a nominating petition to run as a candidate in the Baileyton municipal election Aug. 6.
Steve Hall, 1619 Baileyton Main St., filed a petition to run for alderman in the election, according to the Greene County Election Commission.
Hall is the second candidate to file for the Baileyton election. William “Kenny” Kerr filed a petition last week to run for mayor.
Three offices will be chosen in the Baileyton election on Aug. 6 — mayor and two aldermen.
The August election will also be the Greene County general election as well as state and federal primaries. Municipal elections will also be held in Greeneville and Mosheim.
The deadline for qualifying for the Aug. 6 election is noon on April 2 for candidates running for the Greene County Board of Education from the 2nd and 7th School Board Districts as well as candidates for the three municipal elections.
April 2 at noon is also the deadline for candidates in the state and federal primaries in August as well as for independent candidates seeking to run for state or federal offices in the November election that will appear on the August primary ballot.
The office remains open to the public 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.