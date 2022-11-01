There were many creative costumes found on the streets of downtown Greeneville Monday evening during the annual Halloween Happenings festivities. Judges of the costume contest narrowed down this list of the top winners: Ages 3 and under – Sofia Marshall, 1st place; Crue Wilhoit and Colter Roach, 2nd place, and Makinzleigh Kemp, 3rd place; Ages 4-6 – Neyland Davis, 1st place, Dellalynn Kemp, 2nd place, and Jett Kilgore, 3rd place; Ages 7-9 – Gabriel Ray, 1st place, Jade Vincent, 2nd place and Myles Mundy, 3rd place; Ages 10-12 – Stella Redmon, 1st place, Natalie Quillen, 2nd place and Jake Harmon, 3rd place.
There were many creative costumes found on the streets of downtown Greeneville Monday evening during the annual Halloween Happenings festivities. Judges of the costume contest narrowed down this list of the top winners: Ages 3 and under – Sofia Marshall, 1st place; Crue Wilhoit and Colter Roach, 2nd place, and Makinzleigh Kemp, 3rd place; Ages 4-6 – Neyland Davis, 1st place, Dellalynn Kemp, 2nd place, and Jett Kilgore, 3rd place; Ages 7-9 – Gabriel Ray, 1st place, Jade Vincent, 2nd place and Myles Mundy, 3rd place; Ages 10-12 – Stella Redmon, 1st place, Natalie Quillen, 2nd place and Jake Harmon, 3rd place.
Photo Special to the Sun
The Davis Family was the 1st place winner in the Group/Family costume contest at Halloween Happenings. The Colleiti Family took home 2nd place, and the Teen Mobsters, won 3rd place.