Main Street: Greeneville will sponsor Halloween Happenings 4-6 p.m. Monday in downtown Greeneville. Most events are free, and the public is invited, the organization said in a news release.
Main Street will be blocked off from midblock 200s North Main Street to McKee Street, Summer Street will be closed Cutler Street to College Street, and Depot Street will be closed from Irish to Academy Street shortly prior to the event and remain so until the event ends.
To provide a safer space, there will be no on street parking after 3 p.m. within the event area which includes Main, Depot and Summer Streets. Organizers ask drivers to use caution when traveling within the downtown area. Designated routes are subject to change due to the street construction happening within downtown.
Merchants, professional offices, banks, churches, industries and the county courthouse are prepared to treat youngsters with candy if children are under 13 years of age and are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Several groups and individuals come together to make this annual event exciting and fun for children, the organization said. The Greeneville Police Department assists with extra personnel to help ensure the safety of children and adults. The Greeneville City Schools Central Office provides space for the costume contest. EMS and the Fire Department personnel will help keep people safe. Students from Greeneville High School and numerous volunteers help direct folks to all the different venues.
Summers Taylor, Vaughn & Melton, along with all those working on the downtown improvement project, are working with organizers to help make this event happen with the least amount of inconvenience to everyone, according to the news release.
COSTUME CONTEST LOCATION
The Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation will assist with the costume contest. The contest will take place in the parking lot of the Kathryn Leonard Building at the corner of West Depot and South Irish streets.
Registrations forms may be found and downloaded on Main Street’s website, www.mainstreetgreeneville.org. Contestants are asked to download and fill out the forms prior to the event to avoid waiting in line. The contest will have children’s age categories of 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years, and 10-12 years. There is also a family category.
Prizes will be awarded to the winners in each category. Adults are asked to provide a cell phone number so they can be reached if their child wins and needs to report back to receive a prize.
MANY TO GIVE CANDY
Greeneville Federal Bank employees will hand out candy to children at their location on the corner of Main and Summer streets. Other banks also participating will be Heritage Community Bank, Andrew Johnson Bank and First Horizon Bank.
Other merchants and professionals participating this year include: General Morgan Inn, Pritchard Designs, Catalyst Coffee Company, Tipton’s Café, Rogers, Laughlin, Nunnally, Hood & Crum PC attorneys, Collins and Shipley, Asbury United Methodist Church, Isaiah 117 House, Adams and Plucker, CPA, Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, Ed Kershaw Law Office, Top Dog Hot Dogs, Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Food City, Snapps Ferry Road and Asheville Highway, Greeneville City Schools Central Office, Mickey Ellis, CPA, Brolin & Bailey, Greeneville Antique Market, Greeneville Real Estate and Auction, Greeneville High School National Honor Society members, Billy Endean Edward Jones Investments, Foster Grandparents Program, The Greeneville Sun, Capitol Theatre of Greeneville, Newcomers Club, Christian Motorcycle Association, Jonesborough Chapter, Iron Riders, Greeneville Woman’s Club, Long View Ranch, Dr. Doug Cobble, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, EMS, Greeneville Fire Department, Addington Agency, Dancers Unlimited, Greeneville Graze, Greeneville Airport, 4H Camp, Brickhouse Wealth Strategies, First Presbyterian Church, Greeneville Police Department, Artificer Alley, Sidewalk Disciples, Art Space4, Capitol Theatre of Greeneville, Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, Lost Boys Barber Shop, W & W Engineering, Leonard Bailey Law Office, Jamey & Tammy Fillers and all the merchants at Towne Square Shopping Center.
CHALK BOARD
A section of the 100 block of South Main Street near the pocket park will be blocked off for a giant chalkboard where everyone is invited to take a few minutes and show their creative side by drawing on the street.
HAY WAGON
Weather permitting, Public Works will provide hay wagon rides. The loading area for the wagon will be on North Main Street near the front entrance of Andrew Johnson Bank.
Other things to do or see may be added between press time and the event, according to organizers.
Any business not located in the downtown area that would like to participate in handing out treats can contact the Main Street office at 639-7102 for their location along the route.