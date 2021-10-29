Trick-or-treaters braved a chilly, rainy afternoon Friday for Halloween Happenings, sponsored by Main Street: Greeneville. Downtown merchants, professional offices, banks, churches and others handed out candy to youngsters accompanied by adults, and the children were able to take part in free events including a costume contest with several age categories. Halloween is Sunday, and various organizations have planned activities over the weekend, including trunk-or-treat events. Umbrellas and jackets will be needed along with costumes, as the forecast calls for high temperatures Saturday and Sunday in the mid-50s and rain both days.
