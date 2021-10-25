About 240 people, many of them donning Halloween costumes and glow sticks, participated in Keep Greene Beautiful’s Halloween Hustle on Saturday, according to Keep Greene Beautiful Director Jennifer Wilder. The 3-mile walk began at First Baptist Church at 7 p.m. The route circled around downtown and ended at The Greene Haus on Tusculum Boulevard. The 2021 Halloween Hustle was sponsored by Forward Air and supported with traffic assistance by the Greeneville Police Department, the Greeneville Fire Department and the Greene County Rescue Squad.
Latest e-Edition