The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club (AJARC) and the Greeneville Hamfest will sponsor a Ham Radio Swapmeet Tailgate Party in the back parking lot of Hal Henard Elementary School on Saturday.
The event will be held held from 8 a.m. to noon.
There is no fee for the swap meet or tailgate. There is a $10 fee per two-person team for the Transmitter Fox Hunt, event organizers say in a news release.
This is an outdoor event only. Donations are appreciated.
No overnight parking will be allowed. Restrooms will be available inside the school building.
"AJARC members will not arrive on site before 7 a.m. Please wait to be directed to tailgate spaces if you arrive before 7 a.m.," the release notes.
"Please be aware that there is another event happening at the school from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.," the release adds.
Hal Henard School is located at 425 E. Vann Road.
During the event, there will be two transmitter fox hunts, organizers say.
"Fox Hunt participants should check in at the Swapmeet HQ tent for rules," the release says. "The first hunt will be a walking transmitter fox hunt in Hardin Park next to school followed by the second transmitter hunt.
"The second hunt will take place within a 10-mile radius of Hal Henard School," the release adds.
Prizes will be awarded to winning teams.
Go online to www.ajarc.org for more details. AJARC is also on Facebook at Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club.