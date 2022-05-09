A Hamblen County man charged in January 2020 with methamphetamine possession was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to nearly 18 years in prison.
Harley Ray Humphrey, 41, of Russellville, entered guilty pleas to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
Humphrey was sentenced by Senior U.S. Judge J. Ronnie Greer to a 248-month prison sentence. He was placed on supervised release for 10 years after his release from prison.
A written plea agreement filed with the court states that Hamblen County narcotics investigators identified Humphrey “as a supplier of methamphetamine to multiple individuals in Hamblen County,” a U.S. Department of Justice news release said.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies responding to a shots fired call on Jan. 25, 2020, on Poncho Road off Fish Hatchery Road in southwestern Greene County, made five arrests and seized over a half-pound of methamphetamine.
The Justice Department news release said that deputies responded to a call about trespassers on an abandoned property and shots being fired.
Humphrey and another man were located inside a camper. Found in the camper were 248 grams of meth, 12 Xanax pills, a small amount of marijuana and a .22 caliber assault rifle.
Four spent gun shell casings were found on the ground outside the camper. Humphrey was carrying $2,500 in cash.
“Investigators obtained other information that Humphrey was regularly purchasing methamphetamine from the Atlanta, Georgia, area and distributing it in Tennessee,” the release said.
Humphrey was initially charged with sale or delivery of a Schedule II drug-methamphetamine possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
State charges against Humphrey were dismissed in September 2021 and federal authorities took over prosecution of the case.
The federal criminal indictment was the result of an investigation by the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Swecker represented the government. The case was part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program.
“The HIDTA program enhances and coordinates drug control efforts among local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The program provides agencies with coordination, equipment, technology,” the news release said.
Four others were charged in connection with the January 2020 incident, including a 62-year-old Whitesburg man whose case is pending in federal court.