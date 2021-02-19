Kendra Hammonds, regional quality improvement director for the Northeast Regional Health Office, has been recognized as a “40 Under 40” 2021 Tennessee Nurse Leader Rising Star.
Hammonds was one of 40 emerging nurse leaders across the state of Tennessee honored with the recognition, according to a release from the Northeast Regional Health Office of the Tennessee Department of Health.
The “40 Under 40” honor is sponsored by the Tennessee Action Coalition together with the Tennessee Nurses Association and the Tennessee Hospital Association. The intention of the award is to encourage young nurses to lead the nursing profession and improve the health of Tennesseans.
Throughout Hammonds’s employment with the Tennessee Department of Health, she has exhibited professionalism, critical thinking skills and leadership capabilities necessary for achievement in her leadership role, the release stated.
She has worked as a public health clinic nurse, nurse supervisor and was recently promoted to regional quality improvement director for the office that serves seven counties in Northeast Tennessee including Greene.
During her role as the nurse supervisor at the Hawkins County-Church Hill Health Department, she successfully spearheaded the first health department site to implement the statewide electronic medical records project and has assisted the region in achieving many goals through her input and dedication to the regional strategic plan, according to the release.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Hammonds has worked tirelessly in response efforts throughout the Northeast Region, the release stated. She has been instrumental in leading many efforts including nursing home testing and maintaining adequate staffing coverage for COVID-19 testing sites and contact investigations