Mark A. Hanselman, wounded Dec. 3 in an officer-involved shooting after allegedly breaking into a Greene County house, waived a Greene County General Sessions Court preliminary hearing Monday and has a first Criminal Court appearance in March 2021, court officials said.
Hanselman, 55, appeared from the Greene County Detention Center in a Zoom virtual hearing before Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr.
Hanselman is charged with aggravated burglary, theft under $1,000, being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a fugitive from justice.
Hanselman allegedly broke into a Laughlin Road house in Greene County and stole a rifle before sheriff’s deputies arrived and ordered him to drop the weapon. He allegedly did not comply and suffered gunshot wounds.
Hanselman was awaiting surgery in Johnson City Medical Center when he walked out of the hospital sometime during the night of Dec. 10 or morning of Dec. 11. Hanselman was captured by Johnson City police later on Dec. 11 after a multi-agency search and transferred to the Greene County jail.
Bond was set for the Indiana man, who also has holds against him pending in that state.
Hanselman was seen by one resident leaving the house carrying a Marlin .22 caliber rifle allegedly taken from an upstairs bedroom. A credit card belonging to the victim was also found on Hanselman, along with several .22 caliber bullets, a detective’s report said.
Hanselman, who listed an address in Vincennes, Indiana, has a long record of criminal convictions in that state. He was released from Indiana State Prison in December 2019, according to the
A records check while Hanselman was being booked into the Greene County Detention Center found he is a convicted felon on parole who served time in Indiana Department of Correction prisons.
Hanselman has a full extradition warrant on file from an Indiana parole board. Authorities have not said why Hanselman was in Northeast Tennessee. He had no connection to residents of the house he allegedly burglarized, authorities said.