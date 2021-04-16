A sunny Thursday afternoon with a temperature around 60 degrees apparently provided perfect conditions for some local feathered friends to get together at Hardin Park. Geese and ducks took advantage of the pleasant weather to stroll together, hang out in the grass and go for swims. Friday's forecast from the National Weather Service for Greene County calls for increasing clouds with a high temperature again around 60 before a mostly cloudy Saturday with a 50 percent chance of showers and a high in the mid-50s. Sunday should be partly sunny with a high in the upper 50s and a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon, according to the weather service.
