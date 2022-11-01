U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger’s office is offering to help schools, libraries and nonprofits in the 1st Congressional District she represents obtain books through the Library of Congress Surplus Books Program.
"It is my pleasure to help schools and libraries in East Tennessee acquire publications from the Library of Congress to fill their shelves,” Harshbrger said in a news release. “Education is so crucial to the success of our future generations. I am glad to have a hand in bringing home educational materials from our nation's Capitol.”
The Library of Congress has available, for donation to eligible organizations and institutions, surplus books which are not needed or out of current circulation for the library's own uses. Eligible organizations, in Tennessee's 1st Congressional District, must fall into one of the following categories:
Full-time, tax-supported or nonprofit educational institution: school, school system, childcare center, college, university, museum, or public library.
Agency of local, state, or federal government.
Nonprofit institution or organization that has tax-exempt status under the provisions of section 501 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954 (see 41 CFR 101-44.207 (a)(17)) and that operates a library and/or research center open to the public.
Books can be requested based on specific subject matters (art, sports, science, military, etc.)
“To participate, contact my Washington, DC office or send me an email that includes your qualifying organization’s name, contact information, and a description of current needs in the broadest terms possible,” Harshbarger’s news release said. “My office will then periodically check the surplus section in search of books in our best effort to assist you. We will be sure to keep you updated on our effort and any in-person deliveries or mailed shipments that will be headed your way!”