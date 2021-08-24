A Bulls Gap man who eluded authorities for several weeks in 2018 after a hit-and-run crash that injured two teenagers has been sentenced to a prison term of nearly 18 years.
Harold Vernon Smith, 71, was found guilty in March by a U.S. District Court jury of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition. He was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court.
Senior U.S. Judge Ronnie J. Greer determined that Smith was an “armed career criminal” subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 180 months, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern Tennessee said.
Smith, formerly of Lautner Road, was additionally sentenced to three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.
A two-day federal court jury trial in Greeneville concluded March 31. Smith was sentenced Tuesday by Greer to serve a sentence of 235 months, totaling 17 years and 11 months.
Smith remains charged in Greene County Criminal Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm, failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving injury and two counts of making false reports to a law enforcement officer. A jury trial on those charges remains scheduled for Sept. 22, according to court records.
The state charges may be merged into the federal charges, a court official recently said.
The state charges stem from an incident on May 11, 2018, involving a hit-and-run crash that injured two teenage pedestrians.
The two teenagers, ages 14 and 15, were struck on Gap Creek Road by a car allegedly driven by Smith. Both victims suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized at Johnson City Medical Center.
He “did strike (the) victims, causing serious bodily injury” and fled without assisting them or calling for help, a sheriff’s department report said.
Smith allegedly made false statements to investigators about the incident several days later, another report said.
Smith was taken into custody on June 21, 2018. He had been camping for about six weeks in a wooded area just off U.S. 11E in the Bulls Gap area.
Sheriff’s deputies and members of the 3rd Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force arrested Smith in a wooded area on Sunrise Church Road, near Interstate 81 and Highway 11E, off Andrew Johnson Highway.
At the time of his arrest, Smith was armed with a loaded .22 caliber revolver found in his waistband. A bag Smith owned was located nearby that contained a box of ammunition for the revolver and his personal items.
Smith was initially charged with the unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon count, and served a state parole violation warrant.
The Tennessee Department of Correction took Smith into custody. He is listed in TDOC records as being an inmate in the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County after parole was revoked.
In January 2019, Smith was indicted in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on the federal firearm possession charges.
The 2019 federal grand jury indictment states that in May 2018, Smith possessed a .22 caliber revolver “which had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce.”
Smith has a prior criminal history dating to the 1970s.
TDOC documents state Smith was convicted in 1972 Hawkins County of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, with two subsequent escape convictions. He received a life prison sentence.
Smith was released from TDOC custody in April 2009 to authorities in North Carolina. He returned to TDOC custody in June 2012 and was released on parole in 2013, according to state records.The federal court criminal indictment was the result of an investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the 3rd Judicial Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, “a comprehensive national strategy that creates local partnerships with law enforcement agencies to effectively enforce existing gun laws,” the news release said.