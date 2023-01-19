featured Harrison's Rod And Custom In National Spotlight By Amy Rose Staff Writer Jan 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 This rendering shows the custom truck being built by Harrison’s Rod & Custom for a national giveaway. Image Special To The Sun Bryan Harrison is shown with his wife Beckah and their son Zeke. Photo Special To The Sun Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A local custom automotive shop has garnered national attention after 20 hard-working years in the business.Harrison’s Rod & Custom in Greeneville is featured in this month’s edition of StreetScene magazine for being the builder of the National Street Rod Association’s giveaway pickup truck.Owner Bryan Harrison said he is in the process of building the 1977 Chevrolet C10 to be given away in August at the 54th Annual Street Rod Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky.“There’s a lot of work doing this thing,” Harrison said during a recent interview.But for Harrison, the work is a family venture that started when he was around 6 or 7 years old alongside his dad, Gene, in their driveway.Their love of classic cars grew into a business that started in a garage in 2001, Harrison said, and has grown to serve customers from several states.Harrison said he attends nationals in Louisville every year, and two years ago he was approached with a request for building the giveaway truck.After much consideration and discussion, he decided to go ahead with the build.The truck will be made with sponsor-donated products and parts, and the magazine lists 40 sponsoring brands.The magazine article tells about Harrison opening a bank account in 2001 to start his business with a $100 birthday gift from his parents.He immediately started working with other businesses and has also used social media for marketing strategies.Now his business occupies a 5,000-square-foot building with retail space, an office, and a shop space.The giveaway truck being built for nationals will be on display at the {span}49th NSRA Street Rod Nationals-South to be held May 5-7 {/span}at Chilhowie Park & Exposition Center in Knoxville.Nationals will be held Aug. 3-6 in Louisville.In the meantime, Harrison is working with the Greene County Partnership to to plan a local event likely to attract truck enthusiasts from many states.The GM Truck Fair at the Greene County Fairgrounds will be held Saturday, Oct. 7.More details will be announced on social media as they are available.For more information on the National Street Rod Association, visit www.nsra-usa.com .For more information on the local shop, visit their Facebook page at “Harrison’s Rod and Custom” or Instagram account at “harrisonsrodshop.” Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Trade Internet Job Market The Economy Transportation Construction Industry Computer Science Information Technology Automotive Industry Roads And Traffic Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Belk Reopening Jan. 30 As Outlet Store City Schools Name Teachers, Principal Of Year More Details Released In Fatal Motorcycle Crash Greeneville Woman Dies In Collision Man Struck By Train Suffers Minor Injuries