China is an imminent threat to the United States, U.S. Congresswoman Diana Harsbarger told a Lincoln Day Dinner crowd at the General Morgan Inn on Saturday.
Harshbarger was one of three speakers at the annual fundraiser organized by and for the Greene County Republican Women’s Club.
Tennessee Republican Party chairman Scott Golden, and Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Jeff Aiken also addresssed the gathering.
Joy Rader Nunnally, 1st vice president of the women’s club, estimated over 180 people attended the gala dinner. She said the club sold 200 tickets for the evening.
Harshbarger, a representative for the local 1st congressional district, said the popular social media TikTok app is a simple way for the Chinese Communist Party “to follow everything you (the American users of it) are doing.”
She said the CEO of that Chinese company will appear before the Energy and Commerce Committee this week to answer pointed questions from Republicans on that U.S. House committee, of which Harshbarger is a member.
“They’re very worried” what action the U.S. government may take against them, Harsbarger said.
Harshbarger noted that before Republicans took control of the U.S. House of Representatives recently, the U.S. under Democrat President Joe Biden was selling oil out of the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China.
“We need to push back on China,” Harshbarger charged.
Harshbarger also praised new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the “great” rules package approved by the Republican majority.
“We’re going to be able to do the people’s business” for a change, she said.
“We ended proxy voting,” a procedure that allowed Democrat and Republican congressional members to vote on legislation without being present in Washington, D.C., Harshbarger noted.
“We’re holding government accountable,” she said, saying, “We want to be self-sufficient as a nation.”
She said another good change Republicans put into practice was giving House members at least 72 hours to read a bill before voting on it.
Harshbarger began her talk by quipping, “I’m not going to be up here long because there’s March Madness (basketball playoffs) and I want to watch it tonight, too.”
She also joked early on in her speech that DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) “means to me Dale Earnhardt, Inc.”
Golden, the Tennessee GOP chairman, stated in his remarks that political majorities are fluid, so that “past success doesn’t guarantee future success.”
He also said that the problem with DEI that is supported by progressives is that it focuses on “equality of outcomes, not opportunities.”
Golden said the political divide between Republicans and Democrats has widened considerably in recent decades.
“We don’t even agree” on basic issues with Democrats, he said.
“Democrats are trying to take control of everything,” Golden claimed, adding, “Issues are even sharper and more divisive (than in recent years), until eventually one side wins.”
Deputy Commissioner Aiken spoke first at the event.
He said he grew up in Washington County, and “came from a very humble background. Both of my parents lived through the Great Depression.
“We were taught to work hard, be honest, and trust God.”
Aiken wove humor into his comments, but on the serious side, said “next week is National Ag Day. Be mindful of the farmers.”
“Greene County remains one of the top agriculture counties in the state,” he said. “$1.3 billion in agriculture is generated each year in Greene County.”
A big warning sign, however, is that the state of Tennessee is losing farmland at the third highest rate of any state in the country, according to Aiken.
“Let’s be mindful that when that land’s gone, it’s gone forever,” he said. “A country that can’t feed itself is at great risk.”
Concluded Aiken, “Government is not the answer to what most people” want or need.