U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger said Friday that America's allies are thinking they can't trust the U.S to keep its word to defend their nations because the Biden Administration has essentially "abandoned" its own citizens and longtime supporters in Afghanistan in the face of the recent Taliban takeover there.
"We need to get our Americans out first who are behind enemy lines," Harshbarger told a receptive audience gathered for the Lincoln Day Dinner, an annual fundraiser for the Greene County Republican Women. It was held at the Link Hills Country Club.
"China is licking their chops,” she said. “They want to invade Taiwan. They're bullies" who see the U.S as not supporting its allies of 20 years in Afghanistan.
The Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the First District, said she recently was part of a bipartisan vote in Congress that directed the Biden Administration to get translators out of Afghanistan who have helped the U.S military there the past two decades.
Those translators and other supporters of the U.S are facing immediate executions by the Taliban, she said.
"American citizens are trying to get to the airport" in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul so they can escape from the country, Harshbarger said, citing updates she has received from the Biden Administration.
"The (U.S.) Secretary of Defense said the U.S military doesn't have the means to rescue large numbers of Americans" in Afghanistan behind enemy lines, Harshbarger said, criticizing the alleged comment.
Harshbarger also said she had visited the U.S southern border, and 280,000 illegal immigrants are entering the country essentially unvetted each month.
She asked rhetorically, "You don't think the Taliban isn't sending people across our border?"
Harshbarger also said, "Democrats are taking refugees to the interior of the" U.S. She claimed, “Multi-million-dollar contracts are being drawn up (quickly and secretly by the federal government) to transport these people. It's a money racket."
She said she sponsored a bill that would open up the process to public scrutiny by forcing the federal government to reveal "where they (the refugees) are going, and who sponsors them."
She also said massive illegal immigration into the U.S "could be fixed with President (Donald) Trump's policies. And build the damn wall!"
Harshbarger said Democrats, who hold a majority in the House, are trying to exert their party's control in national elections by passing legislation known as HR1, which, she claimed, "would devastate the way we vote and federalize local elections. Mail-in boxes and drop-off boxes would be mandatory in all elections."
Harshbarger said there are good politicans in both parties, and that all the legislation she sponsors has been bipartisan.
Even so, she claimed, "This is the most devious Democratic Party I've ever witnessed or experienced."
Inflation "has already affected the middle class" with higher gas and food prices. A lot of elected officials in Congress "live in a bubble, and that bubble is called Washington, D.C.
"They just haven't had anyone rattle their cage." She added, to applause, "If it takes a woman (like me), that's fine."
On another topic, Harshbarger said, "We need to be self-sufficient as a country" and not depend on essential products, such as prescription drugs, that are imported from hostile countries.
"The biggest national security threat we have is China ... You cannot be afraid to stand up for this country," she stated.
Harshbarger, who said she taught Sunday School for over 20 years, said some congressmen and congresswomen meet every Wednesday in Congress "just to pray" for our nation, and not to discuss politics.
She said those that come to the prayer sessions happen to be all Republicans. "You know, we can't get any Democrats to join us," she added, despite efforts to invite them.
"As a Christian, I can't badger them (Democrats). I can only pray for them," Harshbarger stated.
Said Harshbarger, "There's a lot of people newly sworn in (like me) who are Christians. There's good people still up there" in the nation's capitol..
Harshbarger concluded her speech, "Just know I'm on your side. We'll be the answer to the Squad."
Harshbarger then took questions from the audience. She answered one questioner, "They (a lot of elected officials in Congress) don't think beyond their noses (when proposing or passing legislation). A lot have never held (real) jobs.” Harshbarger is a businesswoman.
Before Harshbarger addressed the gathered crowd, Pastor Dale Walker, president of the Tennessee Pastors Network based in Sparta, gave an impassioned invocation.
He said the mainstream news media are failing to report on the Christians in Afghanistan who are being executed by the Taliban because of their faith, or even if they have a Bible app on their phones.
Walker urged those present to encourage their pastors to speak out from the pulpit on social and moral issues, saying the solutions to America's problems lay not in the political realm, but in Judeo-Christian teachings.
Dan Armstrong, district attorney for the 3rd Judicial District, led those present in the Pledge of Allegiance, and Janet Shipley sang the national anthem.