U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger honored more than 130 local Vietnam War veterans during a pinning ceremony held Monday afternoon at Annie Hogan Byrd Auditorium on the campus of Tusculum University.
“This means more to me than anything I will do in Congress. I’m continuing the tradition of my predecessor Phil Roe. These lapel pins are a token of gratitude from us for your service,” Harshbarger said.
Harshbarger partnered with the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration, a nationwide 50th anniversary recognition that began in 2012, to find and honor Vietnam era veterans for their service. As part of this, participating Vietnam veterans received a lapel pin and a congressional commendation certificate in recognition of their service.
Harshbarger recently held ceremonies in other cities to recognize East Tennessee Vietnam veterans. The Greeneville ceremony was the final one for 2021, with more being planned for next year.
“I have probably pinned over 3,000 veterans, and I’m going to keep doing it. It is so humbling,” Harshbarger said.
Veterans in attendance at the ceremony shared stories of their departure for and return from Vietnam.
Many veterans told Harshbarger that they were married before they left, and often missed the birth of their children. Often their children would be months old before they were able to see them for the first time.
A common theme that many veterans also expressed was concern over long-term illness due to the use of Agent Orange, and the mental health of veterans, particularly those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Harshbarger expressed support for the veterans, and was sympathetic to their concerns.
“We are working to help all of you get the help you need. Veterans like you all that are suffering from long-term complications from Agent Orange, and veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan as well with some of the issues we’ve seen from burn pits. If any of you or anyone you know needs help, please call my office and we will help you,” Harshbarger said.
Harshbarger told veterans that while many of them did not receive a proper welcome when they returned from Vietnam, this ceremony is supposed to help right that wrong.
“This is your welcome home. It is always a privilege and an honor to meet these veterans, these families, and hear their precious stories,” Harshbarger said. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”