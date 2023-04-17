Staff from the office of U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger visited Baileyton Elementary School Friday to deliver book donations.
"The U.S. Library of Congress Surplus Books Program is a blessing for schools throughout East Tennessee. The communication from Baileyton's teachers and librarian Melissa Laws to my office on how the Library's Surplus Program can best support their student's learning and reading needs reflects their constant commitment to their students. I appreciate their continued effort to promote and in some cases, return enthusiasm to a student's love for reading. I am honored to support a very small role in their student's future success," Harshbarger said.
The surplus book donation on behalf of Harshbarger's office will support filling the shelves of Baileyton Elementary's library, assisting the school in their mission to promote intellectual curiosity and foster academic achievement in each of their students, a press release from Harshbarger's office stated.
Opening it's doors in 1963, Baileyton Elementary School enrolls approximately 400 students, pairing a friendly atmosphere with a commitment to education and priding itself on its commitment to better each student and their success, the press release stated.
Harshbarger's office has delivered thousands of books throughout East Tennessee, fulfilling requests from libraries, schools, nonprofits, and qualifying early childhood and senior centers.
Eligibility requirements include: full-time, tax supported or non-profit educational institution: school, school system, library, childcare or early learning center, college, university, or museum as a few examples, or agency of local, state, or federal government.