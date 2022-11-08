Diana Harshbarger of Kingsport was reelected to Tennessee's 1st District U.S. House of Representatives seat on Tuesday, according to unofficial election results.
The incumbent Harshbarger, a Republican, faced off against Democratic challenger Cameron Parsons in the race.
Harshbarger received about 78% of the vote, while Parsons garnered about 19%.
Harshbarger received 145,309 votes, while Parsons received 35,842, according to the most recent totals available late Tuesday.
Tennessee's 1st U.S. House District includes Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.
In Greene County, Harshbarger received 13,871 votes with Parsons tallying 2,892.
Harshbarger was first elected to the seat in 2020 and took office for her first term in January 2021.
United States representatives serve two-year terms, and Harshbarger will be sworn-in for her second term in January 2023.
Harshbarger released a statement Tuesday evening after her victory.
"I want to thank the thousands of East Tennesseans who have entrusted me with protecting their freedoms and making their voices heard in Washington D.C. This election was a referendum on the leftist one-party rule that caused record-high inflation, a border crisis, an energy crisis, and geopolitical instability. Tonight, across the country, voters rejected Joe Biden and the Democrat's extremist policies by voting for Republican candidates up and down the ballot. We are on track to have one of the most significant majorities in history," Harshbarger said in the statement.
Harshbarger said she felt blessed to be able to continue to represent East Tennessee in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"It is a blessing from God to represent the people of East Tennessee and a calling I do not take lightly. Now with a governing majority, I look forward to continuing my service by pushing policies that will move East Tennessee and our Country forward. Thank you to my husband Bob, my family, and the hundreds of volunteers and supporters whose prayer and hard work led to our overwhelming victory," Harshbarger said. "Now, it's time to get to work!"