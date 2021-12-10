U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger will host a Vietnam Veteran commendation ceremony with more than 130 local Vietnam veterans at 2 p.m. Monday in the Annie Hogan Byrd Auditorium located at 60 Shiloh Road on the campus of Tusculum University.
Harshbarger partnered with the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration, a nationwide 50th anniversary recognition that began in 2012, to find and honor Vietnam era veterans for their service. As part of the ceremony, participating Vietnam veterans will receive a lapel pin and a congressional commendation certificate in recognition of their service.
Vietnam era veterans of the First Congressional District can register to participate on Harshbarger’s website at https://harshbarger.house.gov/services/honoring-vietnam-veterans.