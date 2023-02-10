Tommy Haun’s service in the Tennessee General Assembly is just one of the many legacies he leaves behind.
In addition to his tenure in both the State House and State Senate, Haun is being remembered as a well-known local insurance agent, educator, gospel singer, and community leader.
He passed away Thursday at age 72.
Haun served 14 years, from 1989 to 2003, in the state legislature — three two-year terms in the House and two four-year terms in the Senate.
He was named the 96th General Assembly Freshman Legislator of the Year, 97th General Assembly Co-Legislator of the Year, and 98th General Assembly Legislator of the Year.
U.S Rep. Steve Cohen of Memphis observed Friday the passing of his “respected colleague in the Tennessee General Assembly.”
“Tommy Haun was a good friend and a respected and outstanding state Senator, well-liked by his fellow legislators.
“Tommy, the late Senator Jerry Cooper, and I were known as ‘the Back Row Caucus,’ bipartisan friends who got a lot accomplished, including passage of the Tennessee state education lottery.
“Tommy loved Greeneville and did a good job for his district and our state. He will be missed,” Cohen said.
As a legislator, Haun received numerous other awards from various organizations, including the Tennessee Association of Administrators of Special Education, Tennessee School Boards Association, Tennessee Development Districts Association, and Tennessee Association of Human Resource Agencies.
Haun served on numerous legislative committees, including chairmanship of the influential Senate Transportation Committee. His other committee memberships included the State and Local Government Committee, the Commerce Committee, the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Review Committee, and the Finances, Ways, and Means Committee.
In 2003, the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations filed a House Joint Resolution to honor Haun for meritorious service.
He was one of 11 House Members selected to serve on the Budget Conference Committee and one of five selected to serve on the Congressional Re-districting Conference Committee.
Haun became known over the years as a spokesman in Nashville for Tennessee tobacco farmers. He was a farmer, himself, mainly of beef cattle and tobacco.
Haun had operated a State Farm Insurance agency here since 1980 and was a member of the Life Underwriters organization.
He was a former Greene County teacher, coach and principal of Mosheim Elementary School and served as chairman of the Greene County Board of Education from 1984 to 1988.
He was a member of the Exchange Club of Greeneville and Asbury United Methodist Church, and was a former member of the Greene County Partnership’s board of directors.
Haun was born in Cleveland, Tennessee, in 1950.
He graduated from South Greene High School and earned Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees from East Tennessee State University.
Haun was a gospel singer, who sang with the local group The Believers.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of Haun’s funeral arrangements.
The family was to receive friends 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home and again 1-2 p.m. Sunday preceding the funeral service at 2 p.m.
See Saturday’s Obituaries page for Haun’s complete obituary.