State Rep. David Hawk, a Republican from Greene County, announced Thursday he will seek for the seat in Tennessee’s First Congressional District.
Phil Roe currently serves as the representative in the First Congressional District. Roe, a Republican from Johnson City, announced earlier this year he would not seek reelection.
In a news release, Hawk called it a “distinct honor to serve the citizens of Greene County and all of East Tennessee for the past 18 years in our Tennessee House of Representatives.”
“After much prayerful deliberation with my family, I am eager to be a candidate for United States Congress in order to even better serve the great folks living in our region of Tennessee,” he said.
Hawk currently serves as chairman of the Tennessee House’s Subcommittee on Tenncare, and serves on the House Finance Committee, House Insurance Committee and House Education Committee, as well as the House Budget Subcommittee and Higher Education Subcommittee.
He served as the Assistant House Majority Leader during the 110th General Assembly, shepherding important initiatives through the legislative process.
“Tennessee has been a leader in formulating responsible budgets over the past decade," Hawk said. "I have been a leader in balancing Tennessee’s budget and look forward to taking my financial skills to Washington to help balance the ever-growing Federal budget.”
Hawk has an 89% lifetime conservative voting record, according to the American Conservative Union Foundation’s Center for Legislative Accountability. His conservative rating is the highest of any candidate who has a voting record in the First Congressional District, according to the news release.
“Throughout my years of public service, I have been blessed to represent great folks who have empowered me to vote in a way that best represents our region,” he said. “I plan to continue my strong leadership and representation in Washington to work on important issues in our district such as illegal immigration, protection of our Second Amendment rights and better addressing mental health and substance abuse issues in our region. Additionally, I want to carry on Congressman Phil Roe’s legacy of constituent service to our United States Military Veterans in East Tennessee.”
Hawk owned and operated The Tailor Shop men’s clothing store in Greeneville for 20 years and has been a lifetime member of Reformation Lutheran Church.
Filing ended at noon Thursday.
The party primary elections for congressional races will be Aug. 6.