State Rep. David Hawk, Greene County’s representative in the Tennessee General Assembly, said he believes a Tennessee College of Applied Technology and new offices and services for the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disability Services will be coming to the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property.
The projects are part of the state’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year, and must pass through the Tennessee General Assembly before they are finalized.
According to Hawk, Tennessee’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year includes funds for a Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) campus to be built at the Greene Valley site.
The Tennessee Board of Regents has proposed $25 million for a new TCAT structure in Greene County, and about $5 million to furnish the facility with training and educational equipment.
“They are going to use about 30 acres to build a new building,” Hawk said Friday.
The building could be located on the 336 acres of undeveloped land at the site that the Greeneville, Tusculum and Greene County Industrial Development Board is working to gain local control of, or it could be built on the area of the property north of Edens Road that already has existing buildings on it that the state does not plan to release to local control.
Currently, the facility is known as TCAT Morristown – Greeneville Campus on state budget documents.
“At the onset, this project will be seen as an expansion of the TCAT Morristown, similar to how Greeneville has a satellite campus of Walters State Community College,” Hawk said.
However, the name could change as the project progresses, and Hawk said that based on the amount of funding dedicated to the project, the Greeneville TCAT will have just as many offerings as the ones in Morristown or Elizabethton.
“One of the greatest impediments to attend a TCAT that we are hearing now is the distance people have to travel to the facilities to get their training. Many work during the day and cannot drive all the way to Morristown or Elizabethton in the evening,” Hawk said. This new location at Greene Valley will be able to draw people from Greene County, Washington County and Unicoi County, all within a half hour drive.”
Hawk also noted the new facility would allow more people to get into TCAT programs as there is currently a waiting list at many facilities. The new facility will cut down on the wait time for those interested in the technical training provided.
“We tried to come up with uses for that property that were acceptable to the community,” Hawk said. “The City of Tusculum takes pride in being first in education, their new slogan, and an educational facility is in response to the strengths and the skills that the people of Tusculum and Greene County possess and want to emphasize.”
According to state budget documents, the Greene County TCAT facility, if approved, is scheduled to be completed by 2025.
NEW DIDD OFFICE
After closing nearly five years ago, the Greene Valley Developmental Center could have found its new use.
The Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disability Services (DIDD) has submitted a budget proposal for the next fiscal year that includes building a new regional office in Greene County at the former Greene Vally site, Hawk said.
The proposal includes three new regional offices across the state, one in each Grand Division of Tennessee.
The West Tennessee office is proposed for Arlington, the Middle Tennessee office is proposed for Nashville, and the East Tennessee office is proposed for Greene County.
“The choice of the locations for the new regional offices was based on the fact that they were former sites of developmental centers. The Arlington center in West Tennessee, the Clover Bottom Center in Middle Tennessee, and Greene Valley here in Greene County in East Tennessee,” Hawk said. “DIDD is looking to go where they already own property.”
According to Hawk, the proposal for the new offices came through on Tuesday. The budget proposal shows that about $180.6 million would be used to construct the three offices across the state.
The new regional offices in Greene County would be on the developed portion of the Greene Valley property that already has existing structures on it, although it is not clear if the DIDD would utilize the existing structures or raze them to build new buildings.
“We are not sure to what degree this will include the removal or utilization of any of the existing structures on the developed property of the former Greene Valley property. It could be a combination of the two, but it is likely that some of the old buildings will be torn down to build new ones” Hawk said.
A new DIDD regional office in Greene County would include administrative offices, and it would also include services for the whole region.
“DIDD’s Regional Offices provide access to needed health and behavioral services by those who specialize in support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities including: Seating and Positioning Services, nursing services including COVID-19 testing, vaccination, and contact tracing, direct crisis intervention for persons with mental health concerns, and therapeutic services,” the budget proposal says.
According to the proposal, the Seating and Positioning Clinic would provide direct services to children and adults with severe physical complexities. The regional hub would also include a myriad of nursing and behavioral services, and services to improve the health outcomes of children and adults.
The hub would also be instrumental in the implementation of the Katie Beckett program, which provides services to families with children that have disabilities, Hawk said.
Tennessee’s Katie Beckett program is for children under the age of 18 with disabilities or complex medical needs. The program is for children who are not Medicaid eligible because of their parents’ income or assets.
According to the proposal, the new DIDD Regional Office at the developed portion of the former Greene Valley Property would be scheduled for completion by 2025.
“There have been two ongoing conversations about the Greene Valley properties for years since the center closed. The first revolved around what to do with the existing buildings, and the second has been what to do with the undeveloped acreage. Getting that undeveloped acreage into local hands is important, and we have been able to start that process after a lot of hard work. Now the DIDD has a proposal to utilize the developed portion of the property as well with the new regional office for the East Grand Division of the state,” Hawk said.
Hawk is optimistic that the both the Greene County TCAT facility project and the new DIDD office project will make it through the Tennessee General Assembly when it gives final approval of the state’s budget for next fiscal year.
“I feel confident in stating that both the TCAT and a new regional office building for DIDD will be coming to exist on the Greene Valley property in the next three years,” Hawk said. “The completion date for both projects is 2025, and I believe that will be the case.”